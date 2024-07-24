Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan qualifies for semi-finals after India's win over Nepal

Pakistan's Nida Dar (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur with Women's Asia Cup trophy. - PCB/File

The Pakistan women’s cricket team qualified for the semi-finals of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup after India claimed an 82-run win over Nepal at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

India were already in a strong position to qualify in the final four after they posted 178/3 in 20 overs. The bowlers restricted Nepal on 96/9. India had defeated Pakistan and UAE previously too.

The Girls in Green had defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 10 wickets in a must-win match earlier today.

Chasing the target of 104 runs, Pakistan’s opening duo of Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali showed impeccable performances with the bat as the Green Shirts reached home in just 14.1 overs without losing a single wicket.

Feroza scored 62 off 55 balls with eight fours while Muneeba contributed 37 runs on 30 deliveries with four boundaries.

Pakistan also became the first team to win a match by 10 wickets in the history of the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

After being asked the bat first, the UAE women did not have a great start as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Esha Oza (16 off 26) and Theertha Satish (40 off 36) were the top two scorers for UAE as other than them, only Khushi Sharma (12 off 13) managed to contribute runs in double figures.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan took two wickets each while skipper Nida Dar managed to get one.