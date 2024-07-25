Prince Harry saves family from damage' after most 'sensible' decision

Prince Harry is praised for his sensible step to avoid further tensions with the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who refused to sell the right of his memoir 'Spare,' has saved the Royals from yet another controversial drama.

Royal author Katie Nicholl elaborated: "It is probably one of the best, most sensible decisions Prince Harry has made, to hold on and retain those movie rights because, had he sold them and he would probably have got a huge amount of money for doing so - he's lost total control."



"If anybody was able to make a film version of that, it doesn't really even bear thinking about to be honest. I think it goes far beyond how Meghan might be portrayed, how Diana might be portrayed.

She added: "Imagine the huge potential for even more damage to be done between his relationship between him and his step-mother Camilla, between him and his father, between him and his brother. You only need to look at something like the crown to see how much something that close to the bone can upset the royal family."

"For something to be turned into a movie based on Harry's own words has the potential for a huge amount of controversy, possibly a great deal of litigation," noted the exxpert.

