Prince Harry ridiculed for suffering a slap to his face

Experts have just started to react to the massive slap in the face Prince Harry’s Pat Tillman award acceptance created.

Even US Commentator Lee Cohen made his feelings known and during an interview with GBN America called the entire thing a “slap to the face” for the “divisive” figure to both the US and the UK.

During his interview with Nana Akua he highlighted just how unwanted this nomination was and said, “To the point where Mary Tillman, Pat's mother, expressed that Harry should not accept the award at all.”

He even pointed out the change in reputation and said, “What a wincing slap in the face that was.”

“The award was named after an American military hero who gave up a lucrative football career.”

Even “The mother of the hero expressed that Prince Harry was too controversial and divisive an individual, and they felt that he conflicted with the spirit of the award.”

Hence, “So you can see in the spilling over of that, that Harry may not be the best asset to any charity, being as he's viewed by the public, by the American public and by the British public as divisive and controversial.”