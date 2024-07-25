Photo: Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes still 'love' each other: Source

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes reportedly still have feelings for each other.

The insider began, “They love each other — they always will, and noted, “But they are not back together.”

Nonetheless, the insider expressed, “They wouldn’t be the first couple to get back together for the umpteenth time,” after which they concluded the chat.

This comes after Shawn and Camilla, decided to go separate ways for the second time at the end of 2024, were spotted together in Miami, earlier this month.

Following their outing, a source shared with Us Weekly that “Shawn and Camilla are not dating,” but remain “amicable” after their split.

“They are just friends,” the source revealed.

Referring to their brief reconciliation at Coachella last year, the insider added, “Shawn and Camila tried to make it work again romantically last summer but realized neither of them were ready to be in a relationship again.”

“[They] will always have a bond to an extent, as they have helped each other through their mental health struggles over the years,” adding, “Shawn and Camila both enjoy seeing each other, but it’s strictly friendly,” they concluded.