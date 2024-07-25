 
Kim Kardashian claims she could 'rule a country' after watching 'The Crown'

Kim Kardashian talked about her personal growth and career developments

July 25, 2024

Kim Kardashian playfully suggested she can “rule a country” after binge-watching the final season of The Crown on Netflix.

During the season 5 finale of The Kardashians, Kim reflected on her transformative year.

The SKIMS founder shared her thoughts on her personal growth and career developments, saying, “This year has been so good, I’m entering my actress era. I had no clue this was going to happen. I’ve taken some time off just to really focus on being the best mom I could be.”

She then humorously added, “I just watched the whole season of The Crown. I could fully f****** rule a country,” referencing the drama series that chronicles the British royal family.

Notably, Kim has been branching into acting, with a role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

The Kardashians star also revealed plans to star and produce a Netflix comedy film titled The Fifth Wheel.

In addition to her acting, Kim continues her advocacy work, focusing on prison reform. 

