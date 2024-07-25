Ben Affleck sets to 'hurt' Jennifer Lopez harder

As Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday without Ben Affleck, he was reportedly busy making plans that surely would be "hurtful" to his wife.



It includes a big bash to enjoy his life without his musician bride in locations connected to their marital relationship.

“Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him,” a mole squealed.

Revealing the places that link to the pair's happy marriage days, the sources said, “He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”

“There’s also some talk of doing it in Las Vegas, where they legally got married, because he still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too," the tipster tattled to In Touch.

They spilled, "No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it’s going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship.”