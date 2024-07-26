 
Geo News

Prince William pulls up ‘drawbridge' on Harry amid rift

Prince William wants to move on from Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Prince William is no longer interested in maintaining a relationship with Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who is preparing to become the next King of the British Royal Family, has better things to focus on.

Royal author Christopher Anderson tells Fox News: "I have been saying this for months now – William pulled up the drawbridge and is not about to let it down for Harry anytime soon.

"William not only expects loyalty from his brother on a very personal level, but he commands respect as the heir to the throne."

He added: "That’s just the kind of person the Prince of Wales is. He has always been brought up to believe, as his father did before him, that if the system is to work at all, he comes first after the king – simple as that."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Victoria Beckham marks her parent's 54th wedding anniversary
Victoria Beckham marks her parent's 54th wedding anniversary
Prince Harry blasts ‘they pushed me too far' over Meghan protection video
Prince Harry blasts ‘they pushed me too far' over Meghan protection
King Charles to blame for Prince Andrew ‘invisibility' video
King Charles to blame for Prince Andrew ‘invisibility'
Taylor Swift announces she's the godmother to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' children
Taylor Swift announces she's the godmother to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' children
Prince Harry warned of dragging Royals in his ‘storm'
Prince Harry warned of dragging Royals in his ‘storm'
Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner gets a new name by wife 'Tay'
Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner gets a new name by wife 'Tay'
Snoop Dogg reveals rappers he think can compete in Olympics of rapping
Snoop Dogg reveals rappers he think can compete in Olympics of rapping
Ice Spice denies accusation of using Taylor Swift for clout
Ice Spice denies accusation of using Taylor Swift for clout