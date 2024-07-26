Prince William pulls up ‘drawbridge' on Harry amid rift

Prince William is no longer interested in maintaining a relationship with Prince Harry.



The Prince of Wales, who is preparing to become the next King of the British Royal Family, has better things to focus on.

Royal author Christopher Anderson tells Fox News: "I have been saying this for months now – William pulled up the drawbridge and is not about to let it down for Harry anytime soon.

"William not only expects loyalty from his brother on a very personal level, but he commands respect as the heir to the throne."

He added: "That’s just the kind of person the Prince of Wales is. He has always been brought up to believe, as his father did before him, that if the system is to work at all, he comes first after the king – simple as that."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.