Meghan Markle caught straight up lying about pain and trauma

July 26, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been called out for attempting to ‘straight up lie’ about all the claims she made earlier, in relation to her pain and trauma.

BBC reporter Richard Eden made these claims and sentiments public.

He weighed in on all of this during his appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

He began that conversation by issuing an accusation against the Duchess of Sussex because, “They [Harry and Meghan] really are [trying to re-write history], I think Meghan is trying to re-write history,” reportedly.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, “There's one version that was out at the time, and she's trying to say 'no, that's not what happened at all'. And now, this is Mishal Husain saying 'oh wait a minute, don't just try to rewrite history like that'.”

For those unversed, this has come after multiple reports of pain and trauma came to light, via interviews like the Oprah chat, Harry & Meghan docuseries, as well as Harry’s interviews as well in the past. 

