Sinéad O’ Connor family 'shocked' by 'hideous' waxwork of the late singer

Sinéad O’ Connor’s waxwork was removed from Dublin’s wax museum after strong criticism.

The waxwork, unveiled on Thursday, faced immediate backlash from the public and Sinéad’s family for its poor resemblance to the late singer.

John O’Connor, Sinéad’s brother, expressed his shock and disappointment after seeing the figure online.

“When I saw it online yesterday I was shocked. I thought it looked something between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds. I thought Sinéad would have been very fond of looking well, and she certainly did, and if it was supposed to be a representation of her in her early 20s when she did Nothing Compares 2 U, it just looked nothing like her. I thought it was hideous,” he told RTE Radio’s Liveline.

“A friend of mine said to me last night that he’d seen better in Shaws [department store], in the window. There’s also enough visual stuff out there, in terms of videos and photos, that show what she did look like,” he continued.

John added, “I lost my sister and to me that’s important, Since she’s not here to defend herself or to speak for herself, I just took it upon myself to contact you about it.”

Notably, Paddy Dunning, the director of wax museum also apologized to the family, saying to Liveline, “When I had a look at the statue, I walked in to launch it, and when I saw it, I didn’t get that feeling that I normally get from PJ’s fantastic work, My heart sunk a bit. We went ahead with the launch and I didn’t sleep last night.”

He added, “I had to take the decision to cancel the statue and we’ll go again and we’ll remodel and we have to do better on this occasion.”