Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's 'huge' wedding plans REVEALED

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are 'ready' to say 'I do'

July 27, 2024

Katy Perry has spilled the beans on her wedding preparation with Orlando Bloom.

In an interview with iHeart Radio Breakfast on July 27, the 39-year-old singer revealed that she and Orlando are planning a “huge wedding.”

“We are engaged, yes. I was going to get married, and then Covid happened, and now I have a huge credit at a venue that I am going to use," said Katy, who shares a three-year-old daughter, Daisy, with Orlando.

Initially, the pop star and her fiancé had planned to marry in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans. But now the star-studded couple are preparing to say "I do."

"I was pregnant then, so the dress is different now," she quipped. "We are going to rework the whole thing."

During the conversation, Katy announced that she is also planning a world tour for her upcoming seventh studio album, 143.

