Vanessa Kirby dazzles in a red-black bodysuit at Comic Con

Vanessa Kirby dazzles in red-black bodysuit at Comic Con

Vanessa Kirby appeared at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, wearing a marvelous bodysuit.



The Mission Impossible actress attended the Marvel Studios Press Line on Saturday, along with her Fantastic Four cast members.

For the event, the 36-year-old actress wore a red and black body-fitted suit, which she teamed-up with shimmery makeup and black heels.

During the event, the actress along with her costar Pedro Pascal revealed that they haven't had any guidance from previous Marvel members regarding joining the franchise and start filming next week.

According to the actress, they are the newbies. “We're the newbies and we're in the newbie process,” she said.

In the movie, Pedro plays Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic while Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

The Fantastic Four name has changed to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn.

The film is set to be released in theaters in July 2025.