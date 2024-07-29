 
King Charles gets sweet advice related to meeting Archie, Lilibet

If King Charles wants to see Archie and Lilibet, he could easily make it happen

Web Desk
July 29, 2024

King Charles has received a sweet advice related to meeting his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as the monarch is desperate to see them.

Reacting to the Mirror report titled, “King Charles 'may never see' grandchildren again as Prince Harry deems UK 'too unsafe'”, a royal fan shared a sweet advice for the king.

The royal fan commented, “If Charles wanted to see his grandkids, he could easily make it happen. He could invite them to stay somewhere with the security Harry desires or he could go to California and visit.”

However, the royal fan alleged, “Charles has no interest in seeing or knowing his grandkids. He has no interest in seeing or knowing Harry any longer.”

Another said, “King Charles could always travel to his grandchildren!! It just depends on how much he wants to see them!”

The third advised, “King Charles could easily see his grandchildren on video chat. It doesn’t take 5 minutes.”

