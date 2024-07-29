Jennifer Lopez treats fans with sweet tribute to her twins

Jennifer Lopez showers her love as she dedicates a post to her two children fraternal twins, Emme and Max.

The 55-year-old, who recently celebrated a Bridgerton-themed birthday in Hamptons amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck as he stayed in Los Angeles, posed for two pictures with her kids in an Instagram post.

In regards to the caption, she wrote, “My whole heart,” with green and white heart emojis.

As far as the images are concerned, the star donned green and white patterned dress with Max while sporting white pajamas and wrapped an arm around his mother’s shoulder in them.



The other photo appeared to be taken on a separate occasion as the star could be seen wearing stylish squared sunglasses as she smiled with Emme, who uses gender-neutral they/them pronouns.

Furthermore, the third image showed Emme and Max cuddled together in a throwback photo.

Lopez shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who is also a singer and an occasional actor.

It is pertinent to mention here that within 6 hours, Lopez’s post collected 800k+ likes on Instagram.

Moreover, Lopez is also stepmom to Affleck's three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.