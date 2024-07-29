King Charles comes out to rescue Prince Harry as he faces financial crisis

King Charles seemingly still loves his younger son Prince Harry despite their rift as reports suggest that the monarch came out to rescue the duke from fallout amid financial crisis.



This has been claimed by royal expert Robert Jobson in his upcoming biography on Kate, the Princess of Wales.

He claimed King Charles reportedly gave Prince Harry a "substantial sum" after the fallout from his bombshell Netflix documentary as his and Meghan’s income from their lucrative deals 'seemingly dried up' after a string of controversies.

The royal expert, citing palace insiders, claimed King Charles remains concerned about what will happen when Meghan and Harry’s funds eventually dry up.

Jobson noted: "Harry, however, later claimed that his father told him there was 'not enough money to go around' for Meghan, because he was already having to pay for William and Catherine. Harry was furious, feeling that he and Meghan were entitled to lavish handouts from 'Pa' in return for agreeing to serve the Crown."

"In fact, according to close sources, Charles ended up giving Harry a 'substantial sum' and did not cut him off financially", the royal expert claimed.