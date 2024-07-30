Prince William confronts King Charles over Prince George role

Prince William and Kate Middleton were left concerned for their son Prince George over his role in King Charles’ coronation last year.



According to royal expert and commentator Tom Quinn, the Prince and Princess of Wales were worried that their son's involvement in the historic event would be too much for him.

While the Waleses have a strong bond with the monarch, the expert claimed they had a "a bit of an argument" as George’s role in the key event bring back sad memories to William.

"I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role," he told The Express. "I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him."

While the nature of the events was different, but George’s role in coronation drew parallels to William and Prince Harry's experiences at their mother Princess Diana’s funeral.

"It's almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn't have been made to attend - most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age,” the expert said.

“A lot of people criticised that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do. So I think people are remembering this and thinking, 'Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?'

"So I've heard that there is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I've heard, it hasn't been decided yet."

However, despite these concerns, George, who is second in line to the British throne, played a prominent role in the Coronation, making history as the youngest future king to participate in a crowning ceremony.