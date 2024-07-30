Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax suffers tragic accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, got hospitalized after suffering an alleged head injury in a crash accident.

According to the sources of TMZ, the 20-year-old celebrity child was driving his electric bike in Los Angeles when he crashed into the back of a car.

Due to the sudden crash, responding police and paramedics chose to rush him to the hospital after Brad’s son complained of “head pain” as he wasn’t wearing helmet during the crash.

It is pertinent to mention that Pax, who like several of his other siblings is estranged from his famous father, was reportedly driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m., which was a rush hour traffic time.

Furthermore, as per law enforcement sources, he had been coming up to an intersection when he crashed his bike into the back of the car, which had already stopped for the red light.

According to Daily Mail, the car's driver reportedly did get out of the car and checked on the injured Pax before police arrived.

As per the publication, the witnesses at the scene stated that he complained of pain in his hip, and they stated he appeared to have injured his head in the crash.

However, sources later told TMZ that Pax was in stable condition after being hospitalized, though the full extent of his injuries isn't yet clear.

Moreover, as per Daily Mail's report, during recent months, Pax was spotted around Los Angeles riding on a Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike, though it's not clear if that was the same bike he crashed.