King Charles, Prince William surprise decision on attending Harry's UK Invictus Games

King Charles and Prince William have made a surprising decision regarding attending the 2027 Invictus Games to be held in Birmingham, UK, as announced by Prince Harry.



As per a recent report, the monarch and the Prince of Wales are likely to attend the event and support the Duke of Sussex, who is set to mark his attendance at the event sans Meghan Markle.

The news was shared by former royal butler, Grant Harrold, who claimed that the members of the royal family would love to be there for Harry at the key event.

His statement hints at possible reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry after years of feud.

In a conversation with Slingo, Harrold revealed if King Charles and William put their egos behind to support Harry in his noble cause.

"To come back to his home to see the Games here will therefore mean a lot to him,” he said of Harry, before adding, “Members of the family will also definitely support him with this.”

“As it is in the UK, it will be nice to think his father and brother will attend, and it is certainly possible that they will," Harrold claimed.

He went on to claim that Harry is still proud of his roots and may be feeling homesick. "I think Harry will be looking to increase his time in the UK,” he said.

“I heard he may be looking for a house too, which doesn’t surprise me. His whole life was based in the UK for so many years, and to get up and walk away from that is simply impossible. There may be a part within him that may resent that he has gone away and given up his home.

"He’ll also know what’s been going on with his father, his sister in law and also his friends. Part of him is probably saying because of these, he will need to keep his contacts in the UK."