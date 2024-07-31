Harry and Meghan's social life continues to suffer amid feud with William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bitter feud with Prince William has resulted in the loss of old friends, according to a royal expert.



While growing up, William and Harry shared a common friendship group. However, after the Royal brothers stopped talking to each other post-Megxit, their pals were forced to choose sides.

Speaking on Vanity Fair podcast Dynasty : The Royal Family's Most Challenging Year, expert Katie Nicholl claimed that many of their friends chose to maintain ties with William.

"I think the ties have been severed,” she said. “I think there is a sense that, possibly, friends, close friends, society friends, celebrity friends have sort of had to make a little bit of a choice.”

“I remember being told by someone at the Palace there was this sense that you had to put your stake in one camp or the other,” she revealed.

The expert continued: "I think if you look back to that recent society wedding of the Duke of Westminster, it was William who got the invite to that, and Harry was invited because they've been friends forever and a day, but he was basically asked to stand down from that wedding because it would have been very awkward to have had the two brothers at a society wedding like that, together.”

“So I think they probably have lost some friends in all of this,” Nicholl concluded.