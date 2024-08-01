Rebel Wilson fires back at 'The Deb' producers with explosive rant

Rebel Wilson fires back at her film producers with another rant

Rebel Wilson, who has been fighting a legal battle with producers of her directorial debut film The Deb, has clapped back at them with another lengthy rant.



It is to be noted here that the 44-year-old actress is currently facing a law suit filed by the movie producers, Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden.

The actress, in her Instagram story, mentioned Len Blavatnik, the billionaire whose AI Film financed the coming-of-age musical and asked him to stop funding and protecting the three producers.

Labelling them as 'f***wits', she abused them for being 'vile and disgusting'.

'Clearly these recent press articles and constant retaliations against me for speaking the truth on my small Australian movie are FALSE,' she wrote.

'All I did was tell the truth about these absolute f****wits – now they launch a bogus defamation suit and bogus articles to inflict further harm.'

The actress, who is currently in Paris for the star-studded 2024 Olympic Games, was sued by the producers over her alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' after she accused them of embezzlement and sexual harassment.

The Bridesmaid actress also held the producers responsible for blocking her coming-of-age musical movie from premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival and in response, they filed a lawsuit against her.