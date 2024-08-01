Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advocate for safer online spaces for kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talked about their efforts to protect their children from online harm.



In an interview with Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, which is scheduled to air on August 4, Meghan expressed her dedication to ensuring the safety of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Our kids are young — they’re 3 and 5. They’re amazing," the Duchess of Sussex says in the preview clip. Meghan added, "But all you want to do as parents is protect them."

Meghan said, "So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

Prince Harry shared his concerns about the challenges parents face in identifying and addressing online threats.

The Duke of Sussex said, "At this point, we've got to the stage where every parent needs to be a first responder."

"And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this," Harry added.