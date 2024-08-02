Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Brown posted a sweet photo of Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May during a secret ceremony

The photo featured Bongiovi walking on a farm alongside some goats.

In the heartfelt caption, Brown, famed for her role in Netflix series Stranger Things wrote, "your my home in every lifetime."

Bongiovi was casually dressed in the photo, donning backward baseball cap and a black T-shirt, giving a relaxed and down-to-earth vibe.

The beloved couple, who tied the knot in May in a secret ceremony, has been open about their love for each other.

Earlier in the summer, Brown and Bongiovi attended a wedding together, where the Enola Holmes actress wore a light purple gown.

Meanwhile, the actor opted for a classic gray and white lines suit.

Brown posted a photo along with the caption, "my forever wedding date."

The couple was seen gazing into each other’s eyes in the photo, showcasing their close bond.