 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May during a secret ceremony

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her forever home
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Brown posted a sweet photo of Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May during a secret ceremony
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May during a secret ceremony

The photo featured Bongiovi walking on a farm alongside some goats.

In the heartfelt caption, Brown, famed for her role in Netflix series Stranger Things wrote, "your my home in every lifetime."

Bongiovi was casually dressed in the photo, donning backward baseball cap and a black T-shirt, giving a relaxed and down-to-earth vibe.

The beloved couple, who tied the knot in May in a secret ceremony, has been open about their love for each other.

Earlier in the summer, Brown and Bongiovi attended a wedding together, where the Enola Holmes actress wore a light purple gown. 

Meanwhile, the actor opted for a classic gray and white lines suit.

Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her forever home

Brown posted a photo along with the caption, "my forever wedding date."

The couple was seen gazing into each other’s eyes in the photo, showcasing their close bond.

Marilyn Manson shares his 'art and vision' with latest music comeback video
Marilyn Manson shares his 'art and vision' with latest music comeback
Ben Affleck jealous of Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper bond: Report video
Ben Affleck jealous of Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper bond: Report
Victoria, David Beckham leave fans in awe of their ageless looks
Victoria, David Beckham leave fans in awe of their ageless looks
Kendall Jenner shares shocking struggles behind glamorous life
Kendall Jenner shares shocking struggles behind glamorous life
Jelly Roll releases official music video for song 'Liar' video
Jelly Roll releases official music video for song 'Liar'
How did Offset react to Cardi B's surprise pregnancy, divorce news? video
How did Offset react to Cardi B's surprise pregnancy, divorce news?
Peter Andre shares details of his 'horrific' battle with panic attacks
Peter Andre shares details of his 'horrific' battle with panic attacks
Britney Spears' feud with Justin Timberlake to hit the big screen
Britney Spears' feud with Justin Timberlake to hit the big screen