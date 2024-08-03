Snoop Dogg teams up with Cookie Monster to surprise Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart gets a fun surprise from Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster on her 83rd birthday.

The rapper teamed up with Cookie Monster in order to celebrate the entrepreneur's birthday and present her with a special cake at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 3rd.

According to Daily Mail, Snoop Dogg recruited the blue muppet to help him surprise his longtime pal with a cone-shaped cake made out of macarons the day before her birthday.

As per the publication, the musician, who had a hilarious reaction to Simone Biles' qualification performance last Sunday, and Cookie Monster are special correspondents covering the Olympics for NBC.

In a clip posted by Access Hollywood, both of them joined forces for the surprise, which had Cookie Monster popping up from behind a table.

Furthermore, this came shortly after Snoop Dogg and Stewart reunited at the 2024 Paris Olympics

In another TikTok video shared by the outlet, Cookie Monster joined Snoop Dogg in showing off their moves to the rapper's 2004 hit Drop It Like It's Hot.

As per the publication, on the same day, Snoop Dogg brought along Stewart on the Today for an outfit analysis.

It is pertinent to mention that the rapper and Martha have been longtime friends for over two decades since they met in 2008 while filming a cooking segment for The Martha Stewart Show.