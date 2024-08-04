Chris Evans admits he 'loved' his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo

Chris Evans just got candid about his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine about his surprise appearance on the Deadpool 3 movie, starring actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the Captain America star stated how he had no hesitation when he was given the opportunity.

"It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan [Reynolds], we're buddies," the 43-year-old actor told the outlet.

The Fantastic Four actor continued, "He just said, 'Listen, if you don't like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past.'"

"I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked," Evans stated, adding, "He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely. So, the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn't pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it."

Johnny Storm/Human Torch was the character from Evans’ movie, Fantastic Four, a role that he reprised for the cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, a movie which hit the theatres this year on July 26.