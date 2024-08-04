 
Meghan Markle's fight for fairness towards Prince Harry exposed

Insight into how Meghan Markle felt about the unfairness towards Prince Harry has just been exposed

August 04, 2024

Prince Harry’s unfair living arrangements reportedly left Meghan Markle feeling really bad and a source has the inside scoop.

Everything has been shared by royal author and commentator Robert Jobson.

He weighed in on everything during his interview book titled Catherine.

He began it all by referncing comments made by a well-placed inside source that revealed, “It is understood that when Meghan and Harry had gone round to have drinks at William and Catherine’s apartment, while they were still living at Nottingham Cottage opposite, Meghan had been ‘taken aback’ at the disparity between the brothers.”

This led Mr Jobson to offer his own statement as well, and it read, “I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was really surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living."

But before concluding he admitted that he still believes, “It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the two couples."

