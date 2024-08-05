Prince Harry tragic tears as he loses ‘composure' on grief

Prince Harry was seen on the verge of tears as he listened about love and loss in a recent interview.



Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, who have launched The Parents Network to help people who have lost their children, had a brief interaction with affected families during CBS Sunday Morning.

Speaking about Harry’s response to the chats, Judi told the Mirror: "When he sits listening to the tragic stories of the bereaved parents Harry places on foot on top of the other as though losing his composure and rubs one eye as though close to tears. The subject of ‘loss and grief’ prompts an eyelid stutter from him as though prompting memories of his own loss."

This comes as Harry himself spoke about love and loss in a video filmed for Scotty's Little Soldiers - a charitable organisation.

Harry shared: "You convince yourself that the person you've lost wants you, or you need to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed. But then there's this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy."