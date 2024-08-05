 
Ryan Reynolds speaks highly of Hugh Jackman's strange acting method

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently starred in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

August 05, 2024

Ryan Reynolds shared how Hugh Jackman mastered his acting in Deadpool & Wolverine using a strange method.

Ryan spilled the secrets behind his costar’s amazing acting in the newly released film on his social media account.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and mentioned his 55-year-old co-star, and wrote, "A lot of people have rightly praised Hugh’s acting masterclass in Deadpool And Wolverine.”

He continued, “How did he do it? Talent, yes. Commitment, yes.

“But also a big assist to what can only be called ‘The Brando Method’. Strasberg better watch out.”

It is to be noted here that this method was popular in the 1950s. The technique is a way of naturally embodying a role, becoming the person on screen rather than acting like a person, as per The Film Magazine.

Ryan and Hugh reprised their titular characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively in the new super-hero film.

The film, which was released on July 26, 2024, had a great opening at the box office.

The star studded threequel collected $205 million in its opening weekend, ranking as the eighth-best debut of all time.

