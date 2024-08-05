Kate Middleton delights King Charles with latest decision

A royal expert has revealed King Charles true feelings over his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s latest decision to join the royal family at Balmoral this summer holiday.



Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond said: "It's been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future."

The royal expert continued like Kate herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty, and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral.

“If she does go, I’m sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength", Jennie said.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Hello Magazine, it is believed that King Charles is now spending time at the Castle of Mey which is located in Caithness on the North coast of Scotland.

If the monarch is keeping up with tradition, he will likely spend a week there, before later reuniting with members of the royal family at Balmoral.