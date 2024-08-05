Prince Harry gets ‘wary’ as Meghan needs support during interview

Prince Harry’s lack of support for Meghan Markle during a new interview has been pointed out by a body language expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a candid interview about "online bullying" with CBS Sunday Morning.

The interview saw Meghan open up about her own struggle with online bullying and mental issues.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the couple’s body language during the interview, noting an instance when Meghan made a subtle gesture to ask for her husband’s support.

“The clip from their infamous Oprah interview is shown, then back in the current interview we see Meghan’s change in body language dynamic,” Judi told The Sun.

"The polite, gracious, closed-lip smile is still in place but her eye expression suddenly looks bleak,” she noted.

"Her hand goes onto Harry’s knee as though asking for support or gaining strength from this tactile reminder of his presence," she continued.

Explaining Harry’s response, Judi said: "Harry’s response looks wary and he keeps relatively still here.”

"His hand doesn’t clasp hers in a reciprocal gesture, instead he performs some anxiety-prompted rubbing of the fingers and thumb in his own hand clasp,” she continued.

"His head tilts in another expression or wariness and when Meghan speaks he watches her face closely," she added.