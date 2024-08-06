Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively unveil identity of son Olin's godfather

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's son Olin's godfather unveiled

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children’s godparents has been revealed.

The 47-year-old Deadpool and Wolverine star and the 36-year-old It Ends With Us actress famously enlisted their friends, Taylor Swift to serve as the godmother of their four young children, daughters James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

According to Daily Mail, the godfather to Olin has stepped forward himself as he has a major connection to Ryan's latest box office hit.



During an interview published on Monday by Variety, director Shawn Levy admitted that he had accepted the responsibility of being Olin's godfather.

As per the publication, Levy spilled the beans while enthusiastically talking about how all four of Ryan and Blake's children were given cameos as alternate universe versions of Deadpool.

In this regards, he stated, "Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest. As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo."

It is pertinent to mention that he didn't expound further on being Olin's godfather, and it's still unclear who serves as the godfather of James, Inez and Betty.

Furthermore, as per the outlet, after the first Deadpool film was directed by Tim Miller and the second was helmed by David Leitch, Levy took over the franchise with Deadpool & Wolverine to work with his friend again.