Weekly recap: how did Sania Mirza spend her week?

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza gave a sneak peek of her week to her fans on Instagram as she posted a thread of pictures.

The 37-year-old is known for her active presence on social media where she shares pictures of the moments from her personal life, attracting love from her followers and supporters.

Taking to the picture and video-sharing app, Sania shared a number of pictures. "Weekly recap. Sneaking in the selfies and pictures in between many flights and 17 hour days," she wrote as the caption.

The athlete shared pictures of how she spent her last week. In one of the pictures she was seen travelling while in of them she could be seen listening to music in a car during rainy weather.



Sania also shared a quote related to destiny in one of the pictures.

"But then again, destiny's not always about what we want, sometimes it's about what we need," the quote said.

Her fans started bombarding the Insta post with comments as soon as shared it.

"Beautiful smile," one of the netizens said.

Some of the people called her "boss lady" and "iron lady".

"Every picture is so beautiful," wrote another along with heart emojis.