Arshad Nadeem storms into Paris Olympics final with spectacular throw

Nadeem launches massive throw exceeding 84 metres, securing his place in the medal contention

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

August 06, 2024

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. — Reuters

  • Nadeem delivers throw of 86.59 metres on his first attempt.
  • 27-year-old is Pakistan’s last hope for medal in Olympics.
  • Final of Javelin Throw will be played on August 8. 

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Tuesday advanced to the finals of the Paris Olympics Javelin Throw event.

In his qualification round, Nadeem launched a massive throw exceeding the 84-metre minimum qualifying mark, securing his place in the medal contention.

Nadeem delivered a throw of 86.59 metres on his first attempt, instantly clinching his spot in the finals and showcasing his extraordinary talent.

Athletes making a minimum throw of 84 metres will cement their place in the final round where they will compete for the medal.

Pakistan sent a total of seven athletes and six of them have been out of their respective events. The 27-year-old is Pakistan’s last and biggest hope for a medal in the Olympics.

This marks Nadeem's second consecutive Olympic final, following his impressive fifth place finish in Tokyo.

The final of the Javelin Throw event will be played on Thursday, August 8, at 11:25pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Athletes to qualify for Javelin Throw Final

  • Neeraj Chopra (India) — 89.34m throw
  • Anderson Peters (Grenada) — 88.63m throw
  • Julian Weber (Germany) — 87.76m throw
  • Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) — 86.59m throw
  • Julius Yego (Kenya) — 85.59m throw
  • Luiz Maurício da Silva (Brazil) —85.91m throw
  • Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) — 85.63m throw
  • Toni Keranen (Finland) — 85.27m throw
  • Andrian Mardare (Republic of Moldova) — 84.13m throw
  • Olivier Helander (Finland) — 83.81m throw
  • Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) — 83.02m throw
  • Lassi Etelatalo (Finaldn) — 82.91m throw

Remember, Nadeem won a silver medal at the World Championship last year meanwhile in the Commonwealth Games 2022, he won the gold medal, becoming the first Pakistani athlete since 1962 to win gold at the competition, with a massive throw that covered 90.18m distance.

