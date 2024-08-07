Selena Gomez gets starstruck by Meryl Streep on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ set

Even after being one of the most famous stars of the 21st century, Selena Gomez was starstruck by the presence of Meryl Streep.



In a recent interview with Hollywood reporters, the 32-year-old singer recalled the time when Streep joined Only Murders in the Building for season 3.

"I don't even think I spoke the first day she was around,” Gomez told the outlet

She went on to say, "She was so excited, and when she came on set, she told everybody that she loves the show. I was just admiring her."

"She's an inspiration and she's someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, and professional and kind, I've learned so much from her just by her being Meryl,” the Calm Down singer further gushed over the Devil Wears Parada actress

Moreover, Gomez recalled her favorite moments with Streep saying, "My favorite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage.”

"She would do it a capella, live every time and I cried. I wasn't in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears,” she added.