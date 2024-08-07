Selena Gomez calls 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 her favorite

Selena Gomez admits having the best year of her life and reveals Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is her favorite.



It is pertinent to mention that the Who Says hit maker won the best actress award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her performance in Emilia Perez and scored her first Emmy acting nomination for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

In this regard, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez began at length by admitting, “Acting has, and will always be, my heart. There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wolves singer spoke candidly about her character Mabel’s evolution over the show’s three seasons, working with Meryl Streep, and what’s to come in season four.

Moreover, as per the publication, the actress and singer stated that the season four is going to be the “most exciting season so far.”

It is worth mentioning that Gomez found it “magical and fun” as she told the outlet, “Everyone had a blast. And people are in for a ride, you know. Taking us to L.A. and then doing all the other stuff is exciting. It’s going to be, to date, probably my favorite season.”

As far as the show itself is concerned, Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy drama television series which airs on Hulu and its renewed fourth season is set to release on August 27th, 2024.