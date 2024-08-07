Babar Azam cheers for Arshad Nadeem ahead of Paris Olympics javelin final

Pakistan's white-ball cricket captain Babar Azam (left) and Pakistan's rising javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. — AFP/Reuters/File

Joining the bandwagon of diehard supporters, Pakistan's cricket team’s white-ball captain Babar Azam is also cheering for Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who is set to compete in the event’s final on Thursday at the Paris Olympics 2024, hoping to break country's 62-year medal drought.



The javelin thrower qualified for the final with a massive throw of 86.59 meters in his first attempt during the qualification round held on Tuesday earning him the praise of Pakistan’s captain.

Babar recorded a heartfelt video message for Arshad, hoping the athlete to win an Olympic gold medal for Pakistan after 62 years.

"I wish him good luck. I request everyone to support and pray he wins the final. Chak De Phatte Arshad Nadeem," the captain stated in the video.

As for Arshad, he is more than ready to bring the Olympic glory home as he prepares for the final.

"I want to make Pakistan proud in the Olympic games. I am optimistic about delivering a good result in the final," Arshad told Geo News.

Besides, India’s Neeraj Chopra also qualified for the final after an impressive throw of 89.34 meters in his first attempt.

"I hope Chopra and I will make our respective countries proud. He is a good friend and we will focus on the final round,” Arshad added.

The final will begin at 11:25pm (Pakistan Standard Time), on Thursday, August 8.

Nadeem claimed a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in 2023, while he won gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022, becoming the first Pakistani athlete since 1962 to pull off this feat in the discipline of athletics, with a massive 90.18 metre throw.