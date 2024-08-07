 
Geo News

WATCH: Pakistani MMA fighter Irfan Mehsood breaks 2 more Guinness World Records

33-year-old resident of South Waziristan is first Pakistani to set 100 Guinness World Records in less than eight years

By
APP
|

August 07, 2024

Irfan Mehsood, first Pakistani MMA athlete to hold 100 Guinness World records, gestures for a photograph shared on February 28, 2024. — Instagram/irfanmehsood.official
Irfan Mehsood, first Pakistani MMA athlete to hold 100 Guinness World records, gestures for a photograph shared on February 28, 2024. — Instagram/irfanmehsood.official

Irfan Mehsood, a Pakistani mixed martial artist (MMA), has broken two more Guinness World Records by lifting a 40-pound weight for 3 minutes and 20 seconds with his toe, crushing the previous record of 1 minute and 32 seconds held by Italy's Marcello Ferri, state-run APP reported on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old resident of the South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is the first Pakistani to hold 100 Guinness World Records in less than eight years.

“I have set 46 Guinness World Records … in the push-ups category and 31 records with a weight of 100 pounds,” he told the news agency, adding, “I also hold a world record for lifting a 70 kg weight with my toe.”

“I have set records for push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star jumps, and more,” he said.

"I have so far broken world records held by athletes of 16 countries including America, Great Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, and Syria," Mehsood added.

Olympics: Cuban Mijain Lopez retires after writing name in history books
Olympics: Cuban Mijain Lopez retires after writing name in history books
PCB announces squad for Bangladesh Tests
PCB announces squad for Bangladesh Tests
Algerian Imane Khelif wins women's semi-final amid gender dispute
Algerian Imane Khelif wins women's semi-final amid gender dispute
Arshad Nadeem vows to make Pakistan proud at Paris Olympics
Arshad Nadeem vows to make Pakistan proud at Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics: Phogat becomes first Indian woman to reach wrestling final
Paris Olympics: Phogat becomes first Indian woman to reach wrestling final
Pakistani climbers retrieve porter's body a year after K2 summit
Pakistani climbers retrieve porter's body a year after K2 summit
Arshad Nadeem storms into Paris Olympics final with spectacular throw
Arshad Nadeem storms into Paris Olympics final with spectacular throw
Weekly recap: how did Sania Mirza spend her week?
Weekly recap: how did Sania Mirza spend her week?