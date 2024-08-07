WATCH: Pakistani MMA fighter Irfan Mehsood breaks 2 more Guinness World Records

Irfan Mehsood, first Pakistani MMA athlete to hold 100 Guinness World records, gestures for a photograph shared on February 28, 2024. — Instagram/irfanmehsood.official

Irfan Mehsood, a Pakistani mixed martial artist (MMA), has broken two more Guinness World Records by lifting a 40-pound weight for 3 minutes and 20 seconds with his toe, crushing the previous record of 1 minute and 32 seconds held by Italy's Marcello Ferri, state-run APP reported on Wednesday.



The 33-year-old resident of the South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is the first Pakistani to hold 100 Guinness World Records in less than eight years.

“I have set 46 Guinness World Records … in the push-ups category and 31 records with a weight of 100 pounds,” he told the news agency, adding, “I also hold a world record for lifting a 70 kg weight with my toe.”

“I have set records for push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star jumps, and more,” he said.



"I have so far broken world records held by athletes of 16 countries including America, Great Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, and Syria," Mehsood added.