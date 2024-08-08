Kate Winslet gives insights into her 50th birthday bash next year

Kate Winslet has already been planning for her 50th birthday.



The Titanic actress appeared in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. for its September issue and revealed her plans for her birthday next year.

While discussing how she is going to embrace entering a new decade, Winslet told the outlet that she is not a fan of ‘big parties’.

"I don’t like big parties, and I can’t stand surprises,” Winslet said to the publisher.

She revealed her unique idea to celebrate the milestone by ‘doing 50 remarkable things’.

"I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that’s a particular hike I’ve never done, or a place I’ve never been, acts of kindness – I’m gathering a little list," Winslet revealed.

She went on to say, "I think people know better than to say, 'You might wanna do something about those wrinkles.' I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.”

"I do feel a huge sense of relief that women are so much more accepting of themselves and refusing to be judged. Because I don’t know a single contemporary of mine who grew up seeing her mother looking in the mirror and saying: ‘I look nice!’ " the Lee actress added.

Winslet further noted, “My mother never did: It was always, 'Oh God, I don’t think I can wear this, do I look hippy, does my bum look big?' We waste so much time being down on ourselves and I’m just not doing it ever again.”