Pakistani footballer Abdullah Iqbal acquired by Sweden's Mjällby AIF

With 14 int'l matches for Pakistan, Iqbal is being acquired by Mjällby AIF for impressive €200,000

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

August 08, 2024

Pakistani footballer Abdullah Iqbal is all set to join the Swedish top league team Mjällby AIF with the club acquiring his services from Denmark's B93 club for a fee of €200,000.

The official announcement regarding Iqbal's transfer, a significant step in his career, is expected later this week.

Having played 14 international matches for Pakistan, the defender has an impressive track record and has demonstrated leadership skills, having captained the national team in two international fixtures.

Iqbal's new side Mjällby AIF has a history of notable players, with Swedish footballers Christian Wilhelmsson and Mattias Asper having previously been part of the club.

The Swedish club, as per its website, was founded in 1939 and has a turnover of around SEK 50 million (Swedish Krona).

With as many as 1,100 members who are part of the association, the side had the youngest team in the Allsvenskan in 2022, the top-tier Swedish football league, with four of the players making it to the U-21 national team.

