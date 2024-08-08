Ryan Reynolds makes sweet confession about Jon Favreau

Ryan Reynolds makes shocking confession about Jon Favreau

Ryan Reynolds is in awe of his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Jon Favreau.



In a lengthy post on X (formally known as Twitter), the 47-year-old actor spoke highly of the 57-year-old actor and filmmaker.

In a tweet, while paying tribute to Jon, Ryan wrote: "Jon Favreau didn’t just jump into #DeadpoolAndWolverine for a quick one night stand as Happy Hogan."



The Red Notice actor went on to say, "Jon gave us the 360 degree vision of an innovator, foundational Marvel forefather and ace storyteller.

"And if I have his number right, he is WILDLY uncomfortable with everything I’m writing in this post. I got what I needed out of him so he’s gonna drink the medicine.

"One of the many things I love about playing Deadpool is that he’s a fan. Like me. Deadpool LOVES Marvel.

"So, working with Jon who’s one of the original creatives who built an empire, was somehow BETTER than sitting with one of my heroes.

"And almost better than being cradled in Thor’s powerful arms while he sobs like a fucking motherless child who lost his binky in a house fire.

"Jon is one of the greats. Yeah, the movie benefitted from his incredible performance, but we got something more important: his generosity of time and energy to talk story and brainstorm larger themes and ideas."

He concluded the post by saying that he would drop everything to show up for Jon anytime or anywhere.

For the unversed, the super-hero threequel marked Jon's eighth time playing Happy Hogan, who was previously seen in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was also his character's last chronological appearance.