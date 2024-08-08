Victoria Beckham turns red-faced after getting pranked

Victoria Beckham turned red-faced after getting pranked by her family in a hilarious TikTok trend on Thursday.

The former Spice Girl was joined by her husband David, children Romeo and Harper and a friend as they all attempted their version of the 'Just Give Me My Money' social media trend.

The 50-year-old witnesses TikTok performance while a group takes a step forward and exclaims, ‘give me my money.' After each person delivers it, the others then congratulate them with a round of applause.

However, after the last person says the line, the others purposefully remain silent and exchange awkward glances, and in this case Victoria was the last one.

In this regard, after Victoria exclaimed, “Give me my money” she was left red faced as her family stayed silent and then they burst out laughing after pranking her.

Furthermore, while apologizing to his mother in the caption, Romeo wrote, "Sorry mum" with multiple laughing emoji faces.



In response, fans took over the comment section in order to support Victoria by saying, "I feel so bad watching this" while another user stated, "She even put a little flavor in it, I love you VB."

Meanwhile, David made sure to poke fun towards his wife as he also reposted it with the caption, "sorry Mum @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven', before adding, '@brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham we got mum"



It is worth mentioning that the prank came after Romeo took inspiration from his fashion model mother Victoria as he posed for an Instagram snap on Tuesday while donning a pair of yellow Crocs boots.