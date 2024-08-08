Former Olympic medalists extend support to Arshad Nadeem ahead of final

As Arshad Nadeem gears up to clinch Gold at the ongoing Paris Olympics today, former Olympians who won Olympic medals for Pakistan 32 years ago extended their support to the athlete.



Former celebrated hockey players, Qamar Ibrahim and Tahir Zaman — both of whom participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics — had won bronze in their mega sporting event on this very day.

On this day in 1992, Pakistan's national hockey team climbed the Olympic podium for the last time, clinching a bronze medal by defeating the Netherlands 4-3 at the Barcelona Olympics.



Today, 32 years have passed since that memorable day — a total of 11,689 days and around 1,670 weeks.

Both Ibrahim and Zaman wished well for the javelin thrower, throwing weight behind the 27-year-old.

Nadeem, one of the seven athletes and the only one in the medal race as others are now out of their respective events, qualified for the final round after launching a massive throw exceeding the 84-metre minimum qualifying mark.

The final of the Javelin Throw event will be played today at 11:25pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

"Arshad Nadeem is today's hero, all our prayers are with him. One of your throws will change your life today," said Ibrahim in a video extending support to the finalist.



The former Olympian added that Nadeem is capable of making history today. "Don't leave anything behind, the rest is in the hands of Allah. We sincerely hope you win a medal."

Sharing about his own win, as part of Pakistan's hockey team victory, Ibrahim said: "Thirty-two years ago today, on this date, we won the medal."

He added that no one has brought home an Olympic medal after that win three decades ago.



"If you win a medal today then we will celebrate medal day on August 8," he said.

Ibrahim's fellow Olympian, Tahir Zaman, also sent a motivating message for the athlete, stating that he believes Nadeem will perform his best today.

"There is full hope that Arshad Nadeem will make the nation proud with a good throw," said Zaman.



The ex-Olympian said the nation's children, elders, mothers and sisters — everyone is praying for Arshad.

Rana Mujahid, who bagged a medal in the 1992 Olympics, expressed good wishes for the javelin thrower, saying, "It is a great day for Pakistan as the country hopes for a medal from Arshad Nadeem."

"We won a bronze medal for Pakistan on this day in 1992."

The javelin thrower will revive memories of what the hockey team did for the country, he said, expressing his and the hockey federation's best wishes for the athlete.