LIVE: Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem spearheads to bring home Olympic medal

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reacts after his throw during Paris Olympics' Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 06, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is spearheading the country's quest for a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, with the entire nation wishing for his success.

The javelin thrower is aiming to clinch Gold in today's competition at the ongoing games in Paris.

Today's event marks Nadeem's second consecutive Olympic final, following his impressive fifth place finish in Tokyo.



August 8, 2024 — 11:31pm

Nadeem's first throw was termed a "No throw" as he fumbled the load-up and returned to the start mark.





Nadeem has been phenomenal throughout the Paris Olympics 2024. He secured his place in the final of the event with a massive throw of 86.59m in the qualification round on Tuesday.



The javelin thrower became Pakistan’s only hope for a medal at the Paris Olympics after six of the seven athletes the country sent were disqualified from their respective events.



The last time Pakistan won a medal at Olympics was in 1992, exactly 32 years ago. The feat was achieved by the country’s national hockey team as they clinched the bronze medal by defeating the Netherlands 4-3 at the Barcelona Olympics.

Now, all hopes for a medal are pinned on Nadeem to end the Olympic medal drought with an impressive throw.