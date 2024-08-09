Ariana Grande reflects on overcoming emotional weight of early hits

Ariana Grande opened up about her old hits and how hard it used to be to revisit them.



The 31-year-old pop star appeared in a recent episode of Hot Ones and talked about the difficulty of re-embarrassing her previous hits.

The show host Sean Evans asked Grande if any tracks she would not retire from even if fans didn't want to hear them.

"Of course, that's like a natural thing that all artists can probably relate to," Grande said to the host.

"But seeing [fans'] reaction to it also kind of replaces that... There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs and for the music because I think some of it was a stressful time,” she explained.

Moreover Grande confessed that becoming a pop star at the younger age of 19/20 was an ‘insane’ experience.

"That experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit," she shared, "or some of the songs that are more emotional that the experience that inspired them can be married to the music, for me, for a second."

After some time and therapy, she learned to re-embrace the nostalgia of her discography.

Previously, she “used to, maybe, hear it and cry” and now she “feels just really proud and grateful and happy when she hears them.”

“So that's a beautiful thing," she added