WATCH: Arshad Nadeem breaks down in tears after winning Olympic gold medal

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke down in tears after his historic win in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024.



Arshad, 27, became the first-ever individual athlete to win a gold medal in Pakistan's history by launching a 92.97-metre throw.

Hopeful of winning a gold medal, Arshad not only achieved this feat but also set a new Olympic record.

A video, which has gone viral after Arshad's win in the javelin throw event, shows the athlete shedding happy tears.

Arshad, who was wrapped in a Pakistan's flag, was overwhelmed by the win as he shed happy tears.

The javelin ace made history at the mega sporting event and also brought home the first Olympic gold after 40 long years in any discipline.

Pakistan had earlier won gold medals only in hockey, the last being in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

His throw also set the Olympic record which was previously with Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen who registered at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Following Nadeem's historic win, Pakistan won an Olympic medal after the gap of 32 years. The last time Pakistan won an medal was in 1992 when the national hockey team clinched bronze by defeating the Netherlands 4-3 at the Barcelona Olympics.