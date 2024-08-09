Prince Harry rubbishing saintly Kate Middleton for publicity that doubles as oxygen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for needing publicity for survival, the same way as living creatures require oxygen.



Royal historian Simon Heffer made these allegations and claims public during one of his interviews with GB News.

The historian’s scathing take down featured a number of accusations against the Duchess, and one of them include Meghan’s inability to live without publicity.

He started everything by saying, “I mean, he and his wife clearly live off publicity.”

“They are a brand,” after all and “they are an act,” so “like all brands and all acts, they need the oxygen of publicity.”

To make matters worse on Harry’s side of things, the historian warns, “Harry appears to have bad relations with his brother and sister-in-law, given that his sister-in-law is probably the closest that we've got to a saint in the royal family at the moment, that's not very good PR on his part.”

This year also offered no respite to the Royal Family in general, because “His brother had a very difficult time, his wife has been ill, and his father has been ill,” still the historian added, “the Prince of Wales has held the line pretty well.”

At one point in his interview the historian also chalked up all of the Sussexes’ behaviors to be “publicity stunts” and added, “I think people are aware that Harry has not been supportive, it's one thing for him to go away and keep quiet, which is what the Duke of Windsor did.”

Before concluding though he admitted, “I understand he's got to earn a living, But nobody forced him into this. He didn't have to leave the royal family. It was quite clear, that his father, in particular, wanted him to stay. It was quite clear that there was a serious job for him to do”

Before concluding he also chimed in to say, “he was very popular with the public. Since he got married six years ago, something has happened.”