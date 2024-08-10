When will Arshad Nadeem reach Pakistan?

Arshad Nadeem secured gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. —Reuters

After clinching a gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is set to return to his hometown in the early hours of Sunday

Earlier on Thursday, in a thrilling final, Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres and earned a gold medal after 40 years.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Pakistani ace javelin thrower said, “It was my day. I could have thrown at a greater distance.”

This outstanding achievement has elevated Pakistan’s status on the global sports stage.

The 27-year-old will be returning to his hometown, Lahore, via Istanbul at night when the clock marks 1am on Sunday.

Nadeem’s hometown, Khanewal, is very excited to celebrate his triumph in grand style.

In this regard, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Khanewal discussed the achievement of the javelin thrower.

“Arshad Nadeem’s accomplishment is monumental. He has made Pakistan proud in Paris,” remarked the DC.

Along with the gold medallist and Chairman of South Asian Athletics, Muhammad Akram Sahi, his coach Salman Butt will be travelling back to Lahore.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan and the Sports Board of Punjab are busy making arrangements to provide a grand reception to the national hero.

Muhammad Akram Sahi stated: “Arshad Nadeem has brought great joy to the nation, and his reception will be historic.”