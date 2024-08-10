Meghan Markle fed up of Prince Harry’s obsession with UK

Meghan Markle has had enough of Prince Harry attachment with the UK as she wants him to move on from his home country and focus on his life in the US.



According to a source, the couple’s differing priorities are causing tension in their relationship as Meghan is focused on building their life in the US but Harry yearns for the UK.

For this purpose, he is not letting go of his fight with the UK government over their security protection and his legal battle against the British press.

Despite claiming that he will not bring the Duchess of Sussex back to the UK due to security concerns in the ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, a source said he secretly wishes to relocate to the country.

“Meghan, of course, loves that Harry is so protective,” the insider told Heat Magazine. “They get so much vitriol directed towards them in the UK, and Meghan can’t imagine a scenario where this will change.”

“That’s something she came to terms with a long time ago, which is why she’s happy to stay back in America. But Harry is still adamant that he’s going to continue going back and forth,” they added.

“From her point of view, he’s being a bit of a martyr. She knows he needs to come back for his court cases, but she thinks it would be far more constructive to just let the UK go and enjoy what they’re building together in the US.”