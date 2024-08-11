 
Geo News

Prince Harry searching for ‘part time' UK home to secure kids' childhood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle perplexed about UK residence

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Prince Harry is at tether’s end as he wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend time in the UK amid security woes.

The Duke of Sussex, is planning on searching for a part-time home near the Royal Family residence in Windsor to keep his kids close to coursing.

A source said: "Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out. He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search.

"However, the court process seems to be taking its time,” adds Birmingham Live as Harry is waiting to get his tax-payer funded security approved from the Home Office and High Court.

They continue: "The time it's taking is rather unfortunate. There were plans in motion to spend more time in the UK this year but seeing as there is still a big question mark over security, they [the Sussexes ] don't feel confident in bringing the children over with them."

