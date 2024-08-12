Prince Harry loyalties come under question as suspicions mount

Experts fear Prince Harry is starting to raise a lot of suspicions regarding his own loyalties and intentions.

This comment has been shared by royal commentator and expert Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on everything in a piece for Express UK.

In this piece he referenced the couple’s security woes and the resulting warning signs it poses.

Per Mr Kay, “One could argue that Prince Harry, who is becoming increasingly more distanced from the Royal Family, is now more selective about the events he attends, rather than being bound by the 28 day notice required for his security arrangements.”

“Harry's presence at Robert Fellowes' funeral would undoubtedly attract media attention, potentially overshadowing the occasion. Avoiding such a scenario might be seen as a considerate choice, but it also speaks to the growing divide between Harry and those he holds dear in the UK.”

However, on the flip side of things, Mr Kay also referenced how the Sussexes seem willing “to throw any security concerns out of the window” for an international trip to Colombia but still avoid the UK despite the looming risk of them “further alienating themselves from the Royal Family and the British public.”

While the expert admits, “While they have every right to pursue their own path, their actions continue to fuel speculation about their relationship with the monarchy and where their true loyalties lie.”

Still though, “In the end, whether Prince Harry's absence from his home country is due to security concerns, diary clashes, or a conscious decision to focus on other priorities, it highlights the complex and often strained relationship between the Sussexes and the Firm.”