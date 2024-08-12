Lindsay Lohan discloses Manny Jacinto's role in 'Freakier Friday'

Manny Jacinto's role disclosed in 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan and her costar, Jamie Lee Curtis, teased the long awaited sequel Freakier Friday while revealing some details about Manny Jacinto’s role in the movie.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Lohan raved, “Manny is lovely, so funny,” as Curtis added, “Manny plays Lindsay’s husband, but that’s as much as we can say.”

The duo starred as a single mother, named Tess, and her teen daughter, Anna Coleman, in the 2003 adaptation of Freaky Friday. The movie showed how they switched bodies after opening an enchanted fortune cookie and had to walk a day in each other’s shoes before getting back to normal.

As per Deadline, Curtis also confirmed that Chad Michael Murray will reprise his role as Jake after playing Lohan’s love interest in the original film while claiming, “Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it.”

Furthermore, while revealing the sequel’s title with Curtis on Friday at the D23 Expo, Lohan alleged that Freakier Friday is “more fun, it’s more emotional, and it’s all for you guys.”

It is worth mentioning that after years of speculation that the pair would reunite for a sequel, Lohan and Curtis kicked off filming in June with a photo shoot in front of their neighboring dressing room trailers.