Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new move to result in complete cut off from Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming visit to Colombia has sparked controversy, with a royal author warning the couple that they may lose all contact with the Royal family.



Speaking with GB News, royal expert and author Angela Levin claimed that the Sussexes’ planned trip may "infuriate" Prince William and "upset" King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will tour Colombia following their successful visit to Nigeria in May despite receiving criticism over their ‘faux-royal’ international trips.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, Levin said that Harry and Meghan’s actions are a "headache" for the Royal Family, as they are no longer working members but still undertaking quasi-royal engagements.

“It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to”, she said. “Unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this.”

“It will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William,” Levin added. “I think they are going to do it because they will stay in a four-figure sum room, but I think it’s impossible.

She continued: “The but is, Sophie Wessex went to meet the same woman Meghan is meeting, the vice president.

“She spoke about women not treated well and went to look at what could be done. I was astonished when I read that because she is close to the Royal Family, and they didn’t seem to mind her doing it.

“So it can’t be as bad out there as what is being made out. But it’s still dangerous.”